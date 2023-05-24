HamberMenu
Biden receives numerous requests from Indian-Americans to attend state dinner planned for PM Modi

The White House said there is much excitement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S. on June 22, 2023

May 24, 2023 08:44 am | Updated 08:44 am IST - Washington

PTI
File picture of U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kantei Palace in Japan.

File picture of U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kantei Palace in Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden receiving a large number of requests to the state dinner he is hosting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi shows the excitement level, the White House has said.

“I think that is a good thing. That shows the excitement of the Prime Minister being here on June 22,” White House Press Secretary Karine jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

She was responding to a question on President Biden receiving a large number of requests from Indian-Americans across his administration, lawmakers and corporate sector leaders seeking an invitation to the much sought after state dinner he and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting for Mr. Modi next month.

“I think that is a good thing, to get those requests. I think that is important and show why it is critical to continue growing that partnership that we have with India,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

“The president and the first lady looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit, which is as we announced, is going to happen on June 22nd,” she said.

“This will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India, and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and clearly Indians together,” the press secretary said.

“That is very important to the president. The visit will also strengthen our two countries' shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” the official added.

