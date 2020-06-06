International

Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination: reports

Mr. Biden won the delegates after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, media reported, setting the stage for a challenge to President Donald Trump in the November election.

The Associated Press and CBS News both projected that Mr. Biden passed the 1,991 delegates he needs to be chosen as nominee at the party's national convention, with contests still to come in eight states and three U.S. territories. https://bit.ly/3dBS7ve

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

“I am going to spend every day between now and November 3rd fighting to earn the votes of Americans all across this great country so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone comes along,” he said.

