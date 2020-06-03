International

Biden closes in on race with wins in 7 more States

Next contest in West Virginia, Georgia

Joe Biden is on the cusp of formally securing the Democratic presidential nomination after winning hundreds more delegates in primary contests on Tuesday that tested the nation’s ability to run elections while balancing a pandemic and sweeping social unrest.

Mr. Biden could lock down the nomination within the next week as West Virginia and Georgia hold primaries.

Mr. Biden and President Donald Trump easily swept their respective primary contests.

Those voting included the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota. Two other States holding primary elections on Tuesday, Idaho and Iowa, chose their nominee early in the year.

Pennsylvania, which offered Tuesday’s largest trove of delegates, also represented a significant test case for Republicans and Democrats working to strengthen their positions.

