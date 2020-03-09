Bangladesh cancels Mujib centenary inauguration on March 17

The centenary celebration for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will not be held on March 17 in Dhaka's Parade Ground, a leading member of the organising committee of the event announced in Dhaka on Sunday.

The cancellation of the mega event came hours after Bangladesh detected first few COVID-19 afflicted patients following which epidemiology experts advised against large public gatherings in the country.

Covid-19: full coverage

"The event was cancelled in view of the Coronavirus crisis. We will organise a small event later and will hold year long celebrations without creating large public gathering," Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chaudhury, Chairman of Mujib Borsho Celebration Committee announced in a late evening press conference. Further conasultations will be held on Monday regarding the celebrations.

The centenary celebration event was to be attended by several global figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But officials from Dhaka said that the foreign dignitaries can not be hosted in the current health scenario as this could generate a bigger health crisis.

Mr Chaudhury said that the event with international guests will not be held in larger public interest. The celebration is a yearlong phenomenon and since it has been redesigned, the foreign guests have the option of visiting later, Mr Chaudhury said.

Also read | How is India containing COVID-19?

The decision regarding the event was taken in a high level meeting held in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's residence. Earlier in the day the Prime Minister of Bangladesh had assured the people that her government is prepared to deal with the coronavirus crisis if it intensifies further.