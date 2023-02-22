HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bangladesh can claim to consider Bangla as UN's official language: High Commissioner to India

Bangla is one of the top six or seven languages spoken in the world and deserves to be considered an official language, Mustafizur Rahman said on International Mother Language Day

February 22, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bangladesh can claim to consider Bangla as the United Nation's official language, Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Mustafizur Rahman said on February 21.

ALSO READ
Protect the mother tongue

While talking with ANI, Mr. Rahman said, "21st February is a historic day for Bangladesh and since 1999, it's been recognised as international mother language day. It tells about our independence.

"Well, if we consider the number of people speaking Bangla, I think it would be one of the top six, or seven languages spoken in the world. So we can claim that Bangla is also considered as the UN's official language but there are complexities involved and it is a lengthy process, but you are determined to push it forward," Bangladesh High Commissioner to India said.

As per UNESCO, the idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000.

UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. It is within its mandate for peace that it works to preserve the differences in cultures and languages that foster tolerance and respect for others. Multilingual and multicultural societies exist through their languages which transmit and preserve traditional knowledge and cultures in a sustainable way.

ALSO READ | Learn science in mother tongue, says writer Vaisakhan

Globally 40% of the population does not have access to an education in a language they speak or understand. Nevertheless, progress is being made in multilingual education with a growing understanding of its importance, particularly in early schooling, and more commitment to its development in public life.

In the statement, UNESCO said that the 24th edition of International Mother Language Day will focus on the theme 'multilingual education - a necessity to transform education'.

Multilingual education based on the mother tongue facilitates access to and inclusion in learning for population groups that speak non-dominant languages, languages of minority groups and indigenous languages, as per the statement.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India / language

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.