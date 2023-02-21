HamberMenu
Learn science in mother tongue, says writer Vaisakhan

February 21, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Writer Vaisakhan inaugurating International Mother Language Day celebrations at Ahalia Engineering College, Kanjikode, on Tuesday.

Writer Vaisakhan inaugurating International Mother Language Day celebrations at Ahalia Engineering College, Kanjikode, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Writer Vaisakhan has exhorted the academic community to consider learning science in one’s mother tongue.

Inaugurating the International Mother Language Day celebrations organised jointly by Ahalia Engineering College and Ahalia Heritage Village at Kanjikode, near here, on Tuesday, Mr. Vaisakhan said that 70% of the books published in Malayalam were literary works.

He said knowledge books in Malayalam were few, and the situation in western countries was different.

P. Murali, former principal of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, delivered the keynote address. Ahalia group of educational institutions director P.R. Mahadevan Pillai presided over the function.

Ahalia Heritage Village director R.V.K. Varma, Ahalia academic outreach manager Bindu Valoor, and Ahalia Engineering College literary club coordinator Chippy Binoy, spoke.

