HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian Prime Minister calls for cooperation ahead of meeting with China's Xi Jinping

“What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," Anthony Albanese said in Beijing.

November 06, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - BEIJING

AP
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the China International Import Expo opening session, in Shanghai, China.

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at the China International Import Expo opening session, in Shanghai, China. | Photo Credit: AP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese struck an optimistic tone ahead of his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on November 6, calling for cooperation while emphasising that the two countries will continue to have differences.

Mr. Albanese is the first Australian Prime Minister in seven years to visit China as the two countries have recently begun to repair a relationship that had crashed over trade and security differences.

“What I’ve said is that we need to co-operate with China where we can, disagree where we must and engage in our national interest," Mr. Albanese said in Beijing. "I think there are promising signs we’ve already seen, a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed and an uplift already, substantial uplift in the trade between our two nations.”

His visit is largely symbolic and comes near the 50th anniversary of the first trip by an Australian Prime Minister to the People’s Republic of China. He is planned to meet with Xi later on Monday.

China and Australia's relations nose dived in recent years as suspicions of Chinese interference in Australian politics increased. China, in turn, was angered by Australia's call for an inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

ALSO READ
Australia decides against cancelling Chinese company's lease of strategically important port

China levied official tariffs and unofficial trade barriers that are estimated to have cost Australian exporters up to 20 billion Australian dollars ($13 billion) a year for commodities such as coal, wine, beef, barley and lobsters.

In the past few months, China and Australia have publicly signalled that resolutions were in sight for the trade issues. Further, Australian journalist Cheng Lei was released in October after three years in detention under charges of espionage, a case that had come to be a focal point in the tensions.

Even as Mr. Albanese has largely sounded upbeat during his visit, Australia is still actively pursuing a security partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States that is viewed as countering China's influence in the region.

Related Topics

Australia / China / international relations / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.