Australian journalist Cheng back home after release from Chinese detention

October 11, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - SYDNEY

Australian journalist Cheng Lei returned home on October 11 after being released by Beijing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Ms. Cheng, who was tried in secret on national security charges in March 2022, arrived in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and family, Mr. Albanese told a news conference.

"[The] government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians," he said.