HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Australian journalist Cheng back home after release from Chinese detention

Cheng Lei arrived in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and family

October 11, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - SYDNEY

Reuters
File photo of Australian journalist Cheng Lei. Photo: Handout via AFP

File photo of Australian journalist Cheng Lei. Photo: Handout via AFP

Australian journalist Cheng Lei returned home on October 11 after being released by Beijing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

Ms. Cheng, who was tried in secret on national security charges in March 2022, arrived in Melbourne and has been reunited with her two children and family, Mr. Albanese told a news conference.

"[The] government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians," he said.

Related Topics

China / Australia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.