Australian PM Albanese to attend G20 summit in Delhi

The Australian Prime Minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour

August 12, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. File.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia on August 12 announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian Prime Minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.

