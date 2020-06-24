Australia records first COVID-19 death in month

Australia has recorded its first death from COVID-19 in a month, increasing the national toll from the new coronavirus to 103.
Authorities in Victoria state say a man in his 80s died overnight, lifting the state’s total to 20.
It comes as the state recorded double-digit increase in cases for an eighth consecutive day, with 20 new cases confirmed on Wednesday. There have been more than 7,500 infections in Australia.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews on the weekend said large family gatherings had been the catalyst for the virus taking off again in some areas after lockdown rules were eased.
Nine of the state’s new cases on Wednesday were identified through routine testing, seven were linked to known outbreaks, one was a returned traveler in hotel quarantine and three cases remained under investigation.
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton says 241 cases in the state have been identified as community transmission, an increase of eight since Tuesday.
