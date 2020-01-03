Australia PM inclined to cancel India trip due to bushfire crisis

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.
Asked by reporters if it was appropriate to leave Australia given the situation, Mr. Morrison said he was “inclined not to proceed” with the visit.
Mr. Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.
He was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17, but did not mention his intentions on that on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.