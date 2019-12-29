International

At least 3 people stabbed near New York synagogue: reports

more-in

It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation.

Multiple people were stabbed on Saturday night in a house close to a synagogue in Monsey, New York, according to local media reports.

At least three people were stabbed just before 10 p.m. near a synagogue on Forshay Road in Monsey, tweeted Steve Lieberman, a reporter with The Journal News in Rockland County. Local police were conducting a search of the area, Lieberman said.

It was not clear if anyone was killed. The Ramapo Police Department did not immediately to comment on the situation.

Monsey is about 48 km north of New York City.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
police
crime
human interest
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2019 10:08:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/at-least-3-people-stabbed-near-new-york-synagogue-reports/article30424468.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY