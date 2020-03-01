International

Armenia reports first COVID-19 case

Armenia reported its first coronavirus infection on Sunday, in a citizen returning from neighbouring Iran, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a post on Facebook.

The 29-year-old, who arrived in the former Soviet nation on Friday, went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, the prime minister added.

“He is now in good condition,” Mr. Pashinyan said, adding that authorities planned to isolate those had been in contact with him.

Armenia closed its border with Iran for two weeks and suspended air traffic a week ago. Iran is at the epicentre of the outbreak in the Middle East, with several regional nations reporting cases stemming from Iran.

Neighbouring Georgia and Azerbaijan reported infections this week, with three in each country.

