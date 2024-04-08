GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines plane rips off, forcing the flight to return to Denver

Southwest Airlines’ Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft

April 08, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Denver

PTI
The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Southwest Airlines jet leaving Denver was forced to land after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff. | Photo Credit: AP

A Southwest Airlines jet returned to Denver on April 7 morning after the engine cover fell off and struck the wing flap during takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Boeing 737 landed safely, and the passengers headed to Houston were being put onto another aircraft, Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

The controversy over Boeing’s bestselling 737 MAX and its impact in India | Data

“We apologise for the inconvenience of their delay, but place our highest priority on ultimate safety for our customers and employees. Our maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft,” the statement reads.

It’s the second mishap this week for the airline, with a flight from Texas cancelled on April 4 after a report of an engine fire. The Lubbock, Texas, fire department confirmed online a fire in one of the two engines that needed extinguishing.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.

Both planes were Boeing 737-800s, an older model than the 737 Max.

