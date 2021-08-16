Airlines reroute flights to avoid Afghanistan airspace

United Airlines, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic said they were not using the country's airspace.

Major airlines are rerouting flights toavoid Afghanistan airspace after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed andWestern nations scrambled on August 16, to evacuate their citizens.

A United spokeswoman said the change affects several of the airline's U.S.-to-India flights.

Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 showed few commercial flights over Afghanistan at 0300 GMT on August 16, but many planes overflying neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.

Airlines and governments have paid more attention to therisks of flying over conflict zones in recent years after two deadly incidents involving surface-to-air missiles.

A Malaysia Airlines plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board, and an Ukraine International Airlines jet was downed by Iran's military in 2020, killing all 176 passengers and crew.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in July imposed newflight restrictions over Afghanistan for U.S. airlines and other U.S. operators.

The FAA said flights operating below 26,000 feet wereprohibited in the Kabul Flight Information Region, which largelycovers Afghanistan, unless operating in and out of Hamid KarzaiInternational Airport, citing the risk "posed byextremist/militant activity."

The restrictions do not apply to U.S. military operations.

Other countries, including Canada, Britain, Germany andFrance had also advised airlines to maintain an altitude of atleast 25,000 feet over Afghanistan, according to website Safe Airspace, which tracks such warnings.

Korean Air Lines said some of its cargo flightswere using Afghanistan airspace, though its passenger flightswere not.

"Due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are flying ourcargo flights at higher altitudes and avoiding flying at loweraltitudes," a spokesperson said. "We are closely monitoring thesituation and we plan to review shifting our routes ifnecessary."

Taiwan's China Airlines said it was keeping an eyeon the situation and would adjust flight paths if needed inaccordance with U.S. and European Union airspace instructions.It did not elaborate.

Commercial flights set to land in Afghanistan have also beenaffected by the chaos on the ground. Emirates has suspendedflights to Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, until further notice,the airline said on its website.