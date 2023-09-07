HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Air Canada apologizes for booting passengers who complained that their seats were smeared with vomit

The airline said on September 5 that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled”

September 07, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

AP
An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, on Sept. 2, 2023. Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, on Sept. 2, 2023. Air Canada says it has apologized to two women who were booted off a flight by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit. | Photo Credit: AP

Air Canada says it has apologized to two passengers who were escorted off a plane by security after protesting that their seats were smeared in vomit.

The airline said on September 5 that the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled.”

The incident during boarding for an Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal was described in graphic detail by another passenger, Susan Benson of New Brunswick, who said she was in the row behind two women and a man.

“There was a bit of a foul smell but we didn’t know at first what the problem was,” Ms. Benson wrote on Facebook three days later. “Air Canada attempted a quick clean up before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.”

Ms. Benson said workers sprayed the area with perfume to hide the smell. The passengers assigned to those seats told a flight attendant that the seat and seatbelt were wet and they could still see vomit. The attendant and a supervisor told them that the flight was full, and they would just have to sit there.

The women were attempting to use blankets and wipes to settle in when one of the pilots showed up, Ms. Benson wrote. She said the pilot told the women, who were on their way to Vienna, that they could leave and book new flights at their own expense “or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list!”

Ms. Benson said the pilot accused the women of being rude to the flight attendant, which she disputed — “they were upset and firm, but not rude!”

Security then escorted the women off the plane.

Asked if it would dispute any of Ms. Benson’s account, Air Canada did not respond.

In its statement, Air Canada said it was still reviewing the matter on September 5 and had contacted the passengers “as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance. This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns.”

Related Topics

Canada / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.