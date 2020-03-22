Afghanistan reports 10 new coronavirus cases

Afghanistan on Sunday reported 10 new cases of coronavirus as authorities restricted movement of civilians in the war-torn country, officials said.
Health Minister Ferzoddin Feroz said 97 samples were tested in last 24 hours, 10 of them were positive.
The total number of positive cases rose to 34 on Sunday, he said adding two lawmakers were among the suspects and their samples have been sent for test.
“There is fear of a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, especially in Kabul with around 6 million people,” he said.
