International

Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient: Health Minister

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

Afghanistan's minister of public health said on Monday the country had identified its first case of coronavirus.

Ferozuddin Feroz, the minister of public health, told a press conference in Kabul one of three suspected cases had been confirmed in the Western province of Herat.

He announced a state of emergency in the province, which borders Iran where dozens of cases of the disease have been confirmed and eight people have died.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 1:25:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/afghanistan-identifies-first-confirmed-coronavirus-patient-health-minister/article30901809.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY