Additional U.S. troops reinforcements arrive in Poland

U.S. soldiers arrived in Poland on Saturday as part of NATO moves to send in extra troops over fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a Polish army spokesman told AFP.

“The first batch has arrived at the airport in Jesionka” in southwestern Poland, Major Przemyslaw Lipczynski said, adding that the bulk of a contingent of 1,700 U.S. soldiers would come “soon”. He said the soldiers who arrived on Saturday were from the 82nd Division.

Washington said last week it would send about 3,000 additional troops to eastern Europe to defend NATO members against any “aggression”.


Feb 5, 2022

