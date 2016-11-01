International

Clinton open to having Michelle Obama in her Cabinet

First lady Michelle Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stand on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

First lady Michelle Obama and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stand on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.  

“If she(Michelle) ever wants to be involved in government, I would be the number one person,” says the Democratic Presidential candidate.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has said she is open to having First Lady Michelle Obama in her Cabinet if she wins the November 8 polls.

“She’s made it pretty clear she wants to focus on important issues like girls’ education around the world - she and I actually talked about it when we were together in Winston-Salem and I want to be the best partner I can be for whenever she wants to do or be involved in government again,” Clinton told ExtraTv.

“I think she wants to take a break from it, but if she ever wants to do anything like that, I would be the number one person,” Clinton said responding to a question on having the First Lady in her Cabinet.

If elected in the November 8 general elections, Clinton would be the first women president of the United States.

In the last phase of the campaign, Michelle Obama emerged as a top surrogate for her, drawing large crowds in her rallies.

“Well, I don’t know how anybody could have done what she’s done for the last eight years with more grace and more of a sense of purpose but inclusivity...She is such a hugger...We appeared a few days ago together,” Clinton said.

“She’s been an exemplary first lady, and I know how hard that job is...So I feel so close to her and I’m so appreciative of all the help she’s giving me, all the confidence and courage, because it’s hard,” the 69-year-old former secretary of state said.

