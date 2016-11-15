British man aims to swim across Atlantic from Senegal to Brazil

Former British police officer Ben Hooper hopes to make history by swimming every mile of the Atlantic Ocean from Africa to South America. After more than three years of preparation, he set off on Sunday.

The 38-year-old walked down a beach in Dakar and into the Atlantic Ocean, launching a swim for 3,200 km, from Senegal to Brazil.

“This is for my daughter,” said Hooper, who filled a water bottle with sand to keep for the 8-year-old who he said inspired the swim. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Flanked by two boats and a crew of less than a dozen, Hooper aims to be the first person to swim every mile of the Atlantic Ocean from continent to continent, stepping on land again in March.

Water has loomed large in his life. “I nearly drowned when I was five in a swimming pool in Belgium,” Hooper said. “Ever since ... I’ve had this affinity with water. It was the calmest I’ve ever felt.”

“Nobody had swum a full ocean. More people have landed on the moon than have tried this, so at that point I thought maybe this is my calling,” said Hooper. “If I can inspire myself, other people and raise money for charity, why not do it?”

Inspired by British explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Hooper said he hopes to motivate others, especially children, to swim. Funding for the expedition has taken time, and the launch had a setback several times as various crew members dropped out and the boats faced mechanical issues.

“This will be a major achievement overall,” said Nigel Taylor, Schofield, the captain of Big Blue. “If anybody can accomplish this, it would be Ben. He is very determined.”