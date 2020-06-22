International

8 Chinese school children drown in river in Chongqing

The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China.

Chinese state media say 8 elementary school students have drowned after one fell into a river and others jumped in to help.

The deaths happened in Chongqing city in southwestern China.

State media said the children went to play at the river on Sunday and the bodies were recovered by Monday morning. No further details were immediately available.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 7:12:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/8-chinese-school-children-drown-in-river-in-chongqing/article31885850.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY