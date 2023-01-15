Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashes in Pokhara; rescue operations under way: reports

January 15, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 12:22 pm IST

A Nepalese 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on January 15, new agency ANI reported.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu at 10:33 am.

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport, Republica newspaper reported.

Nepal’s Prime Minister, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in a tweet said he was deeply saddened by the accident and directed all agencies of the Nepal government to start an effective rescue.

काठमाडौंबाट यात्रु लिएर पोखराका लागि उडेको यती एयरलाइन्सको एएनसी एटीआर ७२ जहाजको दुखद र त्रासदीपूर्ण दुर्घटनाप्रति गहिरो दुख व्यक्त गर्दछु। प्रभावकारी उद्दारमा लाग्न सुरक्षाकर्मी, नेपाल सरकार सम्पूर्ण निकाय र आम जनसमुदायमा हार्दिक अपील गर्दछु। — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) January 15, 2023

Rescue operations are under way and the airport is closed for the time being.

A total of 68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

More details are awaited.