Nepal plane crash | Five Indians onboard aircraft confirms Embassy

January 15, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Five Indians were on board an aircraft that crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara on Sunday morning, aviation officials in Kathmandu have confirmed. The aircraft belonging to Yeti Airlines had seventy-two passengers including four crew members and at least ten foreigners on board. More details are awaited on the same.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic accident of Yeti Airlines ANC ATR 72, which was flying from Kathmandu to Pokhara with passengers. I sincerely appeal to the security personnel, all agencies of the Nepal government and the general public to start an effective rescue,” said Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, Prime Minister of Nepal in a social media message.

Mr Prachanda reached the Tribhuvan International Airport soon after the aircraft crashed on the runway of Pokhara’s newly built international airport while approaching the runway. Visuals taken by nearby residents of Pokhara shows the aircraft tilting towards the left as it approached the ground and crashed with a loud noise.

Indian embassy in Kathmandu has put out the numbers for public outreach. Helpline of Embassy: 1 Kathmandu: Shri Diwakar Sharma +977-9851107021 2. Pokhara Lt Col Shashank Tripathi: +977-9856037699. “Embassy is in touch with local authorities and is monitoring the situation,” said the embassy in its message.