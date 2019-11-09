International

7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest

Protesters offering prayers at the car park where Alex Chow was found unconscious. AP Kin Cheung

Protesters offering prayers at the car park where Alex Chow was found unconscious. AP Kin Cheung  

more-in

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged on Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
demonstration
China
Hong Kong
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2019 12:54:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/7-hong-kong-pro-democracy-lawmakers-detained-or-face-arrest/article29929305.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY