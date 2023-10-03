HamberMenu
Two quakes jolt Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, parts of north India

October 03, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo: USGS

Photo: USGS

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 jolted Nepal at an interval of 25 minutes, with strong tremors travelling to Delhi-NCR and parts of north India, the National Centre for Seismology said on Tuesday.

A National Centre for Seismology official said the first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometre at 2:25 p.m. A stronger quake — magnitude 6.2 — jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 p.m.

The USGS, however, recorded the magnitudes of the quakes at 4.9 and 5.7 on the Richter scale respectively. While the first earthquake was recorded 43 km northeast of Dipayal, in Nepal at 14:25 hours on October 3, 2023, the second quake that followed was recorded 8 km northeast of Dipayal, Nepal at 14:51 hours, the USGS reported.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region reported strong tremors after the second quake and rushed out of their offices and high-rise buildings.

The Delhi Police urged them not to panic.

“We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112,” it said in a post on X.

Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur. The Police control room in Jaipur said there was no information yet about any loss.

(With inputs from PTI)

