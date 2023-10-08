HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2 Indian trainee pilots among 3 people killed in a plane crash in Canada

October 08, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Toronto

PTI

Two trainee pilots from India are among three persons killed when a small plane crashed in Canada’s British Columbia province, according to media reports.

Abhay Gadru and Yash Ramugade, both 25, from Mumbai, were in the small twin-engine light aircraft - a piper PA-34 Seneca - which crashed on Friday near the local airport in Chilliwack city, about 100 km east of Vancouver.

The plane crashed behind a motel near the airport, killing the pilot and everyone on board, Sgt. Pete Healey from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was quoted as saying by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

A total of three people were killed in the plane crash.

The report said that Gadru’s sibling Chirag, who also lives in the British Columbia province, is trying to send back his brother’s remains to their parents in India.

Meanwhile, CTV News Vancouver, a Canadian news portal, said that the second person among the three killed was Yash Ramugude, who also hailed from Mumbai.

The registration number on the plane’s tail indicates the aircraft, which appeared badly damaged, is a Piper PA-34 Seneca owned by SkyQuest Aviation, a flight school based in Langley.

“We’re looking into it but we’re not issuing any statements. There is nothing we can say at this time,” an employee, who works as an administrator at SkyQuest Aviation, said on condition of anonymity.

The reports did not identify the pilot of the small plane.

It is still unknown what caused the twin-engined light aircraft to crash, the CBC report said.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it’s sending investigators, it said.

Related Topics

Canada / air and space accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.