16 inmates die in Mexican prison fight

Sixteen inmates were killed and five were wounded in a prison fight in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, authorities said, in one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country’s troubled penal system since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took power.

The fight broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at the Regional Center for Social Reintegration in the town of Cieneguillas.

An inmate was arrested with a firearm, and three more guns were found in the prison, as well as various knives.

