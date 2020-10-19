International

‘15 dead since start of Nigeria protests’

At least 15 people have been killed, including two policemen, since protests against police brutality erupted in Nigeria this month, according to Amnesty International on Monday.

Anger over abuses by Nigeria police’s notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) forced the government to scrap the unit, but protests have continued and snowballed into calls for sweeping changes in the West African powerhouse.

One person died in the northern city of Kano on Monday while four others died in Benin City, Abuja and Osogbo over the weekend, Amnesty spokesman Isa Sanusi told AFP. Amnesty had reported a death toll of 10 last Thursday.

