International

13 million face severe hunger in Horn of Africa: UN

Displaced Somalis who fled the drought in southern Somalia sit in a camp in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program.

People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported on Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis.

Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities. Malnutrition rates are high in the region.

WFP said it needs $327 million to look after the urgent needs of 4.5 million people over the next six months.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 11:03:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/13-million-face-severe-hunger-in-horn-of-africa-un/article38398409.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY