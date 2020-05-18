International

11 years on, Tamils remember loved ones amid pandemic

A woman commemorating the end of the conflict in Colombo on Monday.

A woman commemorating the end of the conflict in Colombo on Monday.   | Photo Credit: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

Kin of those who were killed convened at Mullivaikkal and lit lamps and offered flowers at the site

The COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred physical gatherings, but families of scores of Tamils who died in the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war on Monday paid tributes to their loved ones — lighting candles, reciting prayers in their homes and via video calls.

On this day in 2009, the state armed forces triumphantly declared crushing the rebel LTTE to defeat, after killing its leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. It was also the day that several thousand civilians — the UN estimates 40,000 deaths in the final phase — died in incessant shelling, despite being assured they were in a no-fire zone. For over a decade now, Sri Lankans continue to mark the end of the civil war with strikingly different narratives. For the Tamils, the day symbolises its brutal end that brought much grief and trauma to the community, while the Sri Lankan state — successive governments in power since 2009 — has celebrated it as “victory day”, hailing soldiers or “war heroes” for bringing a nearly three decade-long separatist war to an end. Questions over human rights excesses during the time remain unanswered.

On Monday, relatives of many who were killed that day convened at Mullivaikkal in the northern Mullaitivu district, near the Nandikadal lagoon, wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, as they lit lamps and offered flowers at the site that witnessed the gory final days of the battle.

“The crowd was smaller this time. Some people may have preferred to stay indoors due to the risk of COVID-19. But everyone paid respects in their own way, after all it’s a way of dealing with their loss,” said Shanthi Sriskantharajah, a former MP of the Tamil National Alliance, from Mullaitivu.

Also Read
The former government began restructuring the damaged fisheries harbour to help revive livelihoods of the fisherfolk of Myliddy, located on the island's northern tip, in Jaffna peninsula. The Gurunagar fishing port in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka, yet another chance at post-war recovery

 

However, the former legislator herself didn’t go to Mullivaikkal. “I have my personal reasons. Families go their to collectively acknowledge their grief, and to remember their loved ones. But it troubles me that year after year, some politicians use this site of grief for their own propaganda. I don’t have to go there and do politics,” said Ms. Sriskantharajah, whose leg was severely injured in the last stages of shelling in 2009. “Like many other people, I too bear the scars of the war on my body every day,” she told The Hindu.

‘Day of grief’

In neighbouring Kilinochchi district too, families lit lamps and candles at their homes, and offered prayers, according to Father S.K. Daniel, who has been involved post-war reconciliation efforts. “It’s a day of immense grief for the people, no one can forget it.”

Whether 11 years is enough time for healing will only be determined by what the decade offered, by way of justice, accountability and peace, according to human rights activist Ruki Fernando. “Bringing perpetrators to justice is one aspect of it. But it’s also about those who suffered the most having an environment where they can remember without fear or threat, about renewing their livelihoods as before, and their relationships with other communities,” he said.

On Monday, the Tamil National People’s Front, a political alliance headquartered in Jaffna, tweeted that its members were prevented by the police from holding commemorative events, despite observing health safety measures. Others who held special prayers and meetings were also questioned by the police in some areas, sources told The Hindu.

“It’s easy for some to say let’s forget the past and move on. But maybe moving on is about remembering and being able to freely remember,” Mr. Fernando said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 10:36:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/11-years-on-tamils-remember-loved-ones-amid-pandemic/article31617303.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY