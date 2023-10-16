11 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war: union

October 16, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Ramallah, Palestinian Territories

Eleven Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel launched its blistering air campaign on the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union said Monday.

Twenty other journalists have also been injured in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war.