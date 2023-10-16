HamberMenu
11 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza war: union

Twenty other journalists have also been injured in the conflict

October 16, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - Ramallah, Palestinian Territories

AFP
Tunisians journalists hold a placard in Arabic that reads, ‘Palestine resistance will continue’, as they attend a rally in support of the Palestinian people, in Tunis on October 16, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Eleven Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel launched its blistering air campaign on the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists’ union said on October 16. Twenty other journalists have also been injured in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war.

| Photo Credit: AFP

Eleven Palestinian journalists have been killed in the war in Gaza since Israel launched its blistering air campaign on the coastal enclave, the Palestinian journalists' union said Monday.

Twenty other journalists have also been injured in the conflict since it erupted on October 7 after Hamas militants carried out a deadly attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war.

