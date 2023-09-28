Delay in AMU V-C appointment hints at ’ulterior motives’ on minority education, say two SP MPs

September 28, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Lucknow

Two Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs have written separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu expressing concern over the “unusual delay” in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) for the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), adding that it was leading to “policy paralysis” in the prestigious Central university.

Javid Ali Khan, Rajya Sabha member from the SP, who wrote the letter, told The Hindu on Wednesday that the delay hinted at “ulterior motives” as minority educational institutions and minority education had continuously been damaged in the last few years.

Also Read | AMU teachers’ association to start protest over demand of regular Vice-Chancellor

“As per the Act of the AMU, the sitting full-time V-C should start the process of selecting the new V-C six months prior to his own retirement, but it has been more than five months since an acting V-C is running the institution. The delay in appointing the full-time V-C in AMU is an example of how minority education as a whole and top minority educational institutions are getting damaged under the current ruling dispensation,” Mr. Ali Khan told The Hindu.

In his letter, Mr. Ali Khan alleged that there is an “erosion” of democratic institutions within the university. SP Lok Sabha member from Moradabad S.T. Hasan also wrote a similar letter on September 25 highlighting the issue.

AMUTA protest

Earlier on September 6, the Aligarh Muslim University Teachers Association (AMUTA) staged a one-day protest demanding panel formation for appointing a regular V-C. The AMUTA said if the demand for initiating the process of appointing a regular V-C is not taken seriously, it may go for an indefinite strike, adding that without a regular Vice-Chancellor, the university’s functioning is getting adversely affected. Nine members of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) court, the supreme governing body of the university, also wrote a letter to the Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mohammad Gulrez asking him to take immediate steps for appointing a regular V-C.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Gulrez is working as acting V-C ever since Tariq Mansoor resigned from the post of V-C in April following his nomination as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.