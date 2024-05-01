Daily Quiz | On International Workers’ Day

May 01, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Q: Why was May 1 chosen to observe this day?

A: May 1 was chosen by the American Federation of Labour to commemorate a general strike in the United States, which had begun on May 1, 1886

Q: This was the aftermath of a bombing that took place at a labour demonstration, which is related to the answer to the first question. This incident is considered significant to the origin of the International Workers’ Day. What is it called?

A: Haymarket affair

Q: This was a social movement to regulate the length of a working day, preventing excesses and abuses of working time. Spain became the first country to introduce this by law for factory and fortification workers. What was this movement called?

A: Eight-hour day

Q: Even though the majority of countries observe International Workers’ Day on May 1, the United States also celebrates Labor Day to recognize the American labour movement. This is celebrated on which date every year?

A: September 1

Q: Which erstwhile political party in India first organised the May Day celebration in India?

A: Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan