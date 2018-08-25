Congress sets up 3 key panels for 2019 poll, Pallikal, Chinappa get bronze, and other top stories of the day

Gearing up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress on Saturday, August 25, 2018, set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

Pakistan’s new government has banned the discretionary use of state funds and first-class air travel by officials and leaders, including the President and the Prime Minister, as part of its austerity drive.

India’s top squash player Dipika Pallikal Karthik on Saturday, settled for a bronze medal, her second at the Asian Games, after losing her semifinal match to Malaysia’s Nicole David, one of the most formidable players the game has seen.

Ahead of the upcoming 2+2 talks with the US, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) that met on Saturday, cleared the procurement of 24 Multi Role Helicopters (MRH) for the Navy. In all, the DAC gave approvals for procurement deals worth approximately ₹46,000 crores.

The floodwaters in Kerala may have begun to recede, but there has been no let-up in the rescue and relief operations. The author goes on a sortie aboard a Sea King helicopter to offer a ringside view of a mission that has been coordinated with military precision.

Amidst heavy police deployment and detention of his supporters, the Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel is set to start his indefinite hunger strike to press his demand for quota and issues of farmers. After denied permission for any venue in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, he will hold fast at his residence in the outskirts of Ahmedabad from 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has described the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as a “very painful tragedy” and said he was “100 per cent” for the punishment for those involved in any violence against anybody. Nearly 3,000 Sikhs were killed in the riots in 1984 following the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards when the Congress government was in power at the Centre.

Stepping up attack on the government over the Rafale fighter jet issue, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday accused the Centre of ignoring the defence procurement procedure and “bypassing” several committees to secure the deal.

The State government’s decision to reimburse the medical expenses incurred by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu for undergoing root canal treatment at Azure Dental in Singapore on April 12 has attracted criticism from various quarters. The social media is agog over the reimbursement of ₹2.88 lakh for his treatment.

Dealers operating petrol pumps have received a verbal advisory from state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) to put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at their retail outlets, triggering a protest.