Congress sets up three key panels for 2019 Lok Sabha polls

In a clear sign that it is getting into election mode, the Congress on Saturday announced three crucial committees, including a nine-member core group to formulate the political strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Apart from the core group, a manifesto committee and another one for publicity has been announced by the party. Sources say conveners of all these panels would be announced later.

Currently on an official visit to London, party president Rahul Gandhi cleared the decks for the key nine-member Core Group Committee that will include party veterans A.K. Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P. Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and Jairam Ramesh.

The composition of the core group with experienced leaders like Mr. Antony, Mr. Azad, Mr. Chidambaram and Mr. Ramesh is crucial as all of them have the experience of running the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

The group will not only formulate Congress strategy but is expected to play a crucial role with regard to striking alliances with like-minded parties. On Friday, during an interaction with the students of the London School of Economics (LSE) on Friday, when Mr. Gandhi was asked about his assessment of the 2019 elections, he said, “Next election is going to be pretty straight forward. Next election is going to be a BJP on one side and the entire Opposition on the other side. That is how the next election is going to be.”

‘Clear cut polls’

“…You’re going to have a clear cut election where everybody is going to be on one side and the RSS/BJP is going to be on the other side and once that math starts to come into play, and you can look at the U.P. & Bihar alliances as sort of the central focus areas, it becomes very difficult for the BJP to win elections,” he added underscoring the importance of alliances.

The Manifesto Committee, with 19 members, also mostly has experienced hands like former unions ministers Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, Shashi Tharoor and Kumari Selja, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma.

Congress communication chief Surjewala, Mahila Congress Sushmita Dev, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda, who heads the Congress research department and Tamradhwaj Sahu, head of the the party's Backward Class department are also part of the panel.

Some other notable members on the panel include Sam Pitroda, Bhalchandra Mungekar and Meenakshi Natarajan.

A mixed panel

The 13-member publicity committee that will spearhead the party’s campaign, is a mix of experience and fresh faces.

While the publicity committee has veterans like Anand Sharma, Randeep Surjewala, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora and Rajeev Shukla, it also includes new faces Divya Spandana, Jaiveer Shergill, Pawan Khera, party's social media head Divya Spandana and head of the data analytics department Praveen Chakravarty.

Veteran journalist Kumar Ketkar, who is now a Congress Rajya Sabha member, and former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari too are part of the publicity team.

Senior leader Ashok Gehlot, who’s general secretary in charge of Organisation, said these panels will start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination immediately.