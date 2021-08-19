Vilathikulam GH gets oxygen facility

MP Kanimozhi on Thursday inaugurated the oxygen facility at Vilathikulam Government Hospital in the district.

Ms. Kanimozhi said the new facility to save critically-ill patients had been created on an outlay of ₹42 lakh of which ₹38 lakh was sponsored by Ekam Foundation under its Corporate Social Responsibility. The new facility had 60 oxygen-supported beds, suction pipe, alarm system and six beds for the intensive care unit.

“This is the first time in Tamil Nadu that a peripheral taluk hospital has been equipped with oxygen-supported beds with suction pipes. Since each cylinder has a capacity of 6,000 litre, the 22 cylinders installed at this hospital will be handy for the doctors in saving critically-ill patients. At the same time, it will ease pressure on Government Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, which is playing a great role in saving COVID-19 patients,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Collector K. Senthil Raj.said all 60 beds at the facility had been connected to a centralised oxygen supply through 8 X 8 manifold D type cylinders and six remote-controlled ICU cots with 2 X 2 manifold D type connection.

This project had been funded by Protec software, Kaleeswari Refineries CSR funding routed through Ekam Foundation.

“This hospital has also been equipped with ECG, X Ray, blood autoanalyser, reverse osmosis plant, reception point and all other facility for COVID-19 treatment. I would like to thank Additional Director General of Police A.K. Viswanathan for channelising the CSR funds for this initiative,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The Collector said strengthening the peripheral hospital for COVID-19 management was part of preparation strategy for facing the anticipated third wave of the viral infection. This would ensure better and swift treatment for COVID-19 patients from peripheral area, avoid overcrowding at medical college and district headquarter hospitals, avoid the need to transport patients for long distance, enable early hospitalisation, ensure quality of treatment at doorstep and thereby prevent morbidity and mortality.