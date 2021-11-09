Work to desilt water bodies will start soon in Puducherry: Lt Governor

Thanking The Hindu for highlighting the subject, the Lt Governor said she had a discussion with Secretary of Public Works.

The government will soon restart the work to desilt water bodies in the Union Territory, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said.

In response to an article titled “Kanakan lake in a shambles again” that appeared in The Hindu on Monday, the Lt Governor tweeted that desilting of water bodies are on the cards.

“Two months ago funds were allotted and desilting works started. Because of the pandemic and certain issues raised by local residents the works were stopped,” she tweeted.

Thanking The Hindu for highlighting the subject, the Lt Governor said she had a discussion with Secretary of Public Works. “Discussed with PWD secetary and work will restart soon,” she tweeted further.

The lake, which was once in bad stat,e got rejuvenated after the former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and environmental activists came together two years ago to clean up water bodies so to increase their storage capacity as a measure towards recharging ground water. The lake was rejuvenated and even peddle boats were introduced.

But lack of maintenance in the last few months had put the lake into disuse again with waste getting accumulated. Even bunds of the lake started breaching at places.