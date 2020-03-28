Puducherry

Woman arrested

The Villianur police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with the murder of her husband.

The woman, Sathya, is accused of beating to death her husband, Manjunathan, 49, after tying his hands and legs on Thursday evening.

In her confession, the accused told the police that she was infuriated with the drunken behaviour of her husband, police said.

