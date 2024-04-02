GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vote-at-home process gets under way

April 02, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
An elderly woman casting her postal vote in a ballot box brought to her home by officials of the Election Department, at Subbiah Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday.

An elderly woman casting her postal vote in a ballot box brought to her home by officials of the Election Department, at Subbiah Nagar in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Election Department began the process of home voting/postal ballots to enable the participation of select sections of disadvantaged electors in the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

A press note from District Election Officer A. Kulothungan said a total of 2,974 electors have opted for the ‘vote-from-home’ facility introduced by the Election Commission (EC) of India.

Among those who opted for the facility are 1,609 voters above 85 years of age, 1,322 PwDs, and 43 persons engaged in essential services.

Teams of poll personnel went on door-to-door visits and set up makeshift ballot units to enable the disadvantaged electors to exercise their franchise. The process will go on till April 5 across Puducherry, Mahe, and Yanam.

The initiative will be held in Karaikal on April 4 and 5, with the provision of an extra day, if required.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.