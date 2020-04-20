Villupuram begins rapid tests

Villupuram district has received 1,000 antibody rapid test kits for COVID-19, to check the community spread of disease in containment zones.

A Health department official said the kits arrived on Sunday and were handed over to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

“A team of health department staff tested the kits in people living in containment zones within the municipal limits. As many as 190 tests were taken on Sunday and all tested negative. The results of the test will be available in 30 minutes,” an official said.

Of the 50 persons undergoing treatment at the Villupuram Government Hospital and VGMCH, 17 patients were discharged after two consecutive tests for COVID-19 were negative.

As many as 33 patients are in the isolation wards now while 1,765 persons have been placed under home quarantine in the district, the official added.