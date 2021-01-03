Vaccine dry run conducted in U.T.

The Union Territory on Saturday joined rest of the country in conducting dry run for COVID-19 vaccine.
The dry run was held at the Government General Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute, Employees State Insurance Hospital, Gorimedu, Karaikal GH, Tirunallar Community Health Centre, Nedungadu Primary Health Centre, Mahe GH and Yanam GH. Twenty-five healthcare workers, including doctors, were administered the vaccine at each of the nine centres and kept under observation for 30 minutes.
Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inspected the Government General Hospital to oversee the dry run programme.
Whenever the Centre rolled out the vaccination programme, around 13,000 healthcare workers in Union Territory would be the first beneficiaries, an official in the Health Department told The Hindu.
10 new COVID-19 cases
The Union Territory on Saturday registered 10 new COVID-19 cases from screening 2,378 persons.
Statistics released by the Health Department revealed six new cases were reported in Puducherry, three in Mahe and one in Karaikal. Thirty patients got discharged on Saturday. The recovery rate has increased to 97.44 %. The overall tally in the Union Territory now is 38,174 cases with 346 active cases and 37,195 persons treated and discharged. The death toll stood at 633.
