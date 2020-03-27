Uzhavar Santhai to function

Steps were being taken for farmers to sell their products at uzhavar santhai or farmers’ market at the Old Bus Stand and Lawspet without any hassles, Development Commissioner A. Anbarassu said here on Friday.
Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat, Mr. Anbarassu said that the Agriculture Department had received several complaints about difficulties faced by farmers to sell their products at both the markets. The department has taken several measures to alleviate the difficulties of farmers, he added.
Collector T. Arun said that a total of 188 cases were filed on Friday alone against persons for violating the prohibitory orders. Issuing a stern warning against those violating the regulations imposed during the lockdown, the Collector said that shops other than those selling essential commodities would be sealed, if found open.
