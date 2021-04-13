U.T. registers 512 new cases, two deaths

The recovery rate fell under 95% for the first time in over a year to 92.62%

In a continuing coronavirus upsurge, Puducherry reported 512 new cases even as two more deaths took the toll to 693.

The infection rate crossed 14% of the tested sample population while the recovery rate fell under 95% for the first time in over a year to 92.62%.

A 69-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man died in JIPMER and GH Karaikal respectively. The region-wise toll is Puducherry (557), Karaikal (80), Yanam (45) and Mahe (11).

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,451 tests, 403 were in Puducherry, 86 in Karaikal, 16 in Yanam and seven in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 14.83% and case fatality rate 1.56%.

With 232 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 2,594. Of these, 547 were in hospitals and 2,047 in home isolation. The cumulative total was 44,555 cases and 41,268 recovered patients. Of an estimated 7.03 lakh tests conducted to date, over 6.44 lakh returned negative.