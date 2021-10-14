U.T. records one death

Test positivity rate stands at 1.22%

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 59 new cases on Wednesday.

Puducherry reported the death taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,849. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,447), Karaikal (250), Yanam (107) and Mahe (45).

Puducherry logged 33 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,817 tests, followed by Karaikal (10), Yanam (7) and Mahe (9).

With 24 patients posting recovery in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 651. Of these, 91 patients were in hospitals and 560 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 1.22%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.03%.

The Union Territory has so far recorded an aggregate of 1,27,210 cases against 1,24,710 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 18.53 lakh tests conducted so far, over 15.71 lakh samples returned negative.

Meanwhile, 4,057 persons took the COVID jab in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has to date administered 10,63,123 doses of vaccine.