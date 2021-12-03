U.T. records one death, 30 new infections

Over 12 lakh doses of vaccine administered in the region

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death and 30 new cases on Friday. A patient death in Puducherry took the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,874.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,464), Karaikal (251), Yanam (108) and Mahe (51). Puducherry logged 19 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,467 tests, followed by Karaikal (6) and Mahe (5). No fresh case was reported from Yanam.

With 29 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 299. This comprised 61 patients in hospital and 238 in home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 1.22%, case fatality rate 1.45% and recovery rate 98.32%.

The Union Territory has registered a cumulative total of 1,29,028 cases and 1,26,855 recovered patients.

Of an estimated 19.9 lakh tests conducted to date, over 16.88 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 6,918 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered an aggregate of 12,48,374 vaccine doses.