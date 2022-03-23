U.T. joins rest of the country in celebrating Shaheed Diwas

Students should understand the contribution of freedom fighters, says L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Assembly Speaker R. Selvam, and others holding a candle to commemorate the contribution of martyrs on Shaheed Diwas in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Led by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Union Territory on Wednesday joined the rest of the country in paying glowing tributes to revolutionary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on the occasion of Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs Day).

Ms. Soundararajan, along with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers and officials came together to celebrate Shaheed Diwas , held to honour the sacrifices of the revolutionary freedom fighters.

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas by the Union Government to pay tribute to the three freedom fighters who were hanged to death in 1931. The Lieutenant Governor said their life and sacrifices should educate and inspire the children of the country.

“Students should understand the contribution of freedom fighters and should draw inspiration from them for the development of the country. Only a few are known to us and there are several unsung heroes. The revolutionary freedom fighters were known for their determination,” she said.

Addressing the gathering of students, the Chief Minister said the purpose of involving students for the martyrs day celebrations was to instil [in students] the spirit of patriotism. Candles were lit to pay homage to the revolutionary freedom fighters. Various cultural programmes were also held to educate them on the freedom movement.