Union Minister L. Murugan to attend felicitation event for Puducherry BJP president S. Selvaganabathy

October 14, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The BJP will organise an event in Puducherry on Sunday, to felicitate Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) S. Selvaganabathy for his appointment as president of the party’s Puducherry unit. Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, will be the chief guest for the programme.

Last month, BJP national president J. P Nadda appointed Mr. Selvaganabathy replacing V. Saminathan as president. Mr. Saminathan had completed his tenure, after having held the post for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, the BJP organised an event at its office to induct a few members from the Ariankuppam Assembly segment into the party. Those who joined the party included V. Karthikeyan, son of Devaki, the former president of Airankuppam Panchayat. They were inducted into the party by Mr. Selvaganabathy in the presence of Home Minister A Namassivayam and president of the Ariankuppam constituency, V. Selvakumar, a party communication said.