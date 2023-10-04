HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union Fisheries Minister Rupala to tour Puducherry and Karaikal regions

Parshottam Rupala will reach Karaikal region on Saturday as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama,’ a programme started by the Minister to visit coastal areas through a pre-decided sea route

October 04, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala  is scheduled to take part in a host of government events, including inaugural of works to improve Thengaithittu harbour.

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala  is scheduled to take part in a host of government events, including inaugural of works to improve Thengaithittu harbour. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Union Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala will be on a two-day visit to the Union Territory, starting Saturday. Mr Rupala will reach Karaikal region on Saturday as part of ‘Sagar Parikrama,’ a programme started by the Minister to visit coastal areas through a pre-decided sea route. 

After reaching the enclave, the Minister would interact with fishermen and distribute assistance under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana,’ (PMMSY). He would also inspect the fishing harbour at Karaikal.

On the next day of his tour, the Minister would arrive in Puducherry to take part in a host of government events, including inaugural of works to improve Thengaithittu harbour and lay foundation for the fish landing facilities at Kalapet and Nallavadu area. 

The Thengaithittu harbour would be expanded with the addition of a berth. More facilities would be provided at the harbour. The Centre has sanctioned around ₹100 crore to provide better infrastructure for enhancing fish production under the PMMSY scheme, Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said. 

Mr. Rupala would distribute welfare assistance under PMMSY in Puducherry also. Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan, Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Ministers are expected to participate in the programmes. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.