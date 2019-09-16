Two persons arrested, countrymade guns seized

The police on Sunday arrested two persons at Ulundurpet near here on the charge of possessing countrymade guns.
Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Erayur Palayam and surrounding areas, when they found Arokiadass and Susai moving in a suspicious manner. On seeing the police, the duo attempted to flee but they were rounded up.
The police recovered two countrymade guns from them. Police suspect that they were involved in poaching of animals in the reserve forests.
Further investigations are on.
